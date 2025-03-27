Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires £958 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Urmi Prasad Richardson purchased 100 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 958 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £958 ($1,233.42).
Victrex Trading Up 1.1 %
VCT opened at GBX 936 ($12.05) on Thursday. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 816 ($10.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,368 ($17.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 976.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 965.19. The stock has a market cap of £816.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.
Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 51.70 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Victrex had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current year.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,290 ($16.61) to GBX 1,170 ($15.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VCT
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.