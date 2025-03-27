Alex Maloney Sells 171,526 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Alex Maloney sold 171,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £943,393 ($1,214,616.97).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 578 ($7.44) on Thursday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 547 ($7.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 721 ($9.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 639.83. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.15. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

