Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.03. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $35.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Amundi grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,916,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $9,163,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

