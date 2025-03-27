StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.52. First Capital has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

