Barrington Research Cuts Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target to $54.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

CNXC stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

