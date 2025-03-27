Solitario Resources (XPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Solitario Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.89. Solitario Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

