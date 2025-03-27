Katapult (KPLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

