EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

EPR opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $5,224,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties



EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

