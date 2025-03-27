Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.
Luxottica Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Luxottica Group Company Profile
Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.
Further Reading
