Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Rises By 493.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a growth of 493.5% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. 648,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after buying an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after buying an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,993 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

