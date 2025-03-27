Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Drops By 98.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

