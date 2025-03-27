iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 50,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 89,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 148,666 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.