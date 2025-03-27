Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 533.3% in March

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.8 %

JMHLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 10,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

