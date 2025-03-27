Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 18,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Institutional Trading of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.40% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

