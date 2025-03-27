RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.30 ($14.30) and last traded at €13.30 ($14.30). Approximately 1,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.90 ($13.87).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.10 and a 200 day moving average of €13.35. The firm has a market cap of $883.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

