KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €57.80 ($62.15) and last traded at €58.10 ($62.47). 7,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.40 ($62.80).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

