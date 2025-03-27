ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €14.20 ($15.27) and last traded at €14.22 ($15.29). 4,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($15.48).

ENI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

