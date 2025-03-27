Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.91. 844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Recruit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.