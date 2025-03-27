Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 963.8% in March

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 963.8% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

Moovly Media stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

