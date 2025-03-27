Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 900,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LSGOF stock remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

