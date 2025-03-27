Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 900,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
LSGOF stock remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $8.89.
About Land Securities Group
