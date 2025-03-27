Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesque Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Invesque stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 49,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,027. Invesque has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

