Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesque Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Invesque stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 49,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,027. Invesque has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Invesque
