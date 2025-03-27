Contrasting Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Community Bank System 0 2 0 1 2.67

Firstsun Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstsun Capital Bancorp $377.44 million 2.82 $75.63 million N/A N/A Community Bank System $746.30 million 4.11 $182.48 million $3.44 16.91

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstsun Capital Bancorp 13.77% 8.56% 1.07% Community Bank System 19.40% 10.94% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Firstsun Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and check credit lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management services; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that provides personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration and benefit consulting, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, and health and welfare consulting services; and act as an investor in residential and commercial real estate activities. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

