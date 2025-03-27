Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

