Short Interest in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Increases By 800.0%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSPO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,155. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,813 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.62% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

