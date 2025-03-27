Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 27.79% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FMED traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. 2,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

