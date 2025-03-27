Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lion Group Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:LGHL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 263,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

