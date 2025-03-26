NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NSK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NPSKY remained flat at $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NSK has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.84.
NSK Company Profile
