Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Longfor Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Longfor Group stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.92. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.10. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$24.40.

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

