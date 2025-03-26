First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.