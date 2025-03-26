First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
First Pacific Company Profile
