Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.58 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 288.70 ($3.72). Approximately 384,146,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,835% from the average daily volume of 19,847,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.22).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.36.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ocado Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Adam Warby purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £225,000 ($289,687.14). 29.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.