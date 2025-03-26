StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 19.4% Higher – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 420,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average session volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.