Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Drops By 95.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $83.59.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

