China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,000 shares, an increase of 502.2% from the February 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
China MeiDong Auto stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
China MeiDong Auto Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.