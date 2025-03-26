China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,000 shares, an increase of 502.2% from the February 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

China MeiDong Auto stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get China MeiDong Auto alerts:

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.