Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.03. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Diamondhead Casino
Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.
