Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Declines By 82.7%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Helium One Global Trading Up 30.0 %

OTCMKTS:HLOGF traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 366,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. Helium One Global has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.03.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

