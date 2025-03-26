New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
New World Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NDVLY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.
About New World Development
