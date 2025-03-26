New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

New World Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NDVLY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Get New World Development alerts:

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.