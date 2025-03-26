FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

FDM Group Price Performance

FDM Group stock remained flat at $2.65 during trading on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

