Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and traded as low as $49.75. Pershing Square shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 21,572 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

