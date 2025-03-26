Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $15.84. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 129,287 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBNXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.