Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $1.95. Capstone shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 13,578,928 shares traded.
Capstone Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.
About Capstone
Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.
