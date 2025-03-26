CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 991.1% from the February 28th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CCLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
CCLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,231. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.55. CareCloud has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.84.
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.
