Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

