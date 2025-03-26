Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 3,070.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

