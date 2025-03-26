Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,842,997.95. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 5,763,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.88. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

