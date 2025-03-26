Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Director David P. Smith Sells 4,798 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director David P. Smith sold 4,798 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $24,709.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $347,625. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 261,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

