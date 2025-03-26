Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.08 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 506.90 ($6.53). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 492 ($6.33), with a volume of 66,045 shares changing hands.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.83.

Insider Transactions at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,300 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,234 ($10,601.26). 30.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

