Contrasting Alpha Cognition (ACOG) & Its Peers

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpha Cognition to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A -$13.77 million -2.16 Alpha Cognition Competitors $574.41 million -$70.96 million -0.02

Alpha Cognition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition’s peers have a beta of -3.86, indicating that their average stock price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17% Alpha Cognition Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Cognition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Cognition Competitors 1919 5374 13910 295 2.59

Alpha Cognition currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.32%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 102.48%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

