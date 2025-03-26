Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.26. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 699,084 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRPA
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.