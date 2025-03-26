Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.26. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 699,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

