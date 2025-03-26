Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.80. Capcom shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 19,714 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Capcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capcom

Capcom Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.