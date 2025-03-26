Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

